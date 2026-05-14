Sharjah records 45pc rise in foreign investment projects in 2025

SHARJAH – The Sharjah FDI Office, also known as Invest in Sharjah, said the emirate recorded a 45 per cent year-on-year increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2025, underlining its growing position as a regional investment destination.

According to official figures, Sharjah attracted 142 FDI projects in 2025, up from 98 a year earlier, while capital investment rose 8.8pc to AED7.74 billion. The projects generated 5,673 new jobs, up from 4,514 in 2024.

The report said the broader investment landscape in the emirate included 331 domestic and foreign investment projects with combined investments worth AED12.8bn and nearly 11,900 jobs created during the year.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said Sharjah’s economic development strategy linked investment growth with improvements in quality of life, services and long-term economic stability.

She said the emirate’s investment expansion was helping create opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs and innovation-driven businesses, while strengthening Sharjah’s ability to attract projects with sustainable economic impact.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrakh said the growth in FDI inflows reflected confidence in Sharjah’s economic sectors, regulatory environment and infrastructure.

He added that the mix of new investments and reinvestment by existing businesses demonstrated the resilience of Sharjah’s business environment and its ability to sustain long-term growth.

Food and beverages emerged as the leading sector for investment, accounting for 28pc of total projects, followed by consumer products at 20pc. Investment activity also covered logistics, technology, manufacturing, industrial equipment and business services.

The report said nearly 75pc of investment projects had already become operational in the emirate, indicating progress from planned investment to active economic activity.

Sharjah also attracted investments from a diverse range of markets, including India, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as regional investors.