Sharjah Book Authority seeks stronger publishing ties with Greece at Thessaloniki fair

THESAALONIKI, Greece – The Sharjah Book Authority advanced cultural and publishing cooperation between the Arab world and Greece during its participation in the 22nd Thessaloniki International Book Fair, held recently at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre.

The SBA delegation held meetings with organisers of the fair, officials from the Greek Ministry of Culture, and Greek and European publishers and cultural institutions to discuss opportunities for cooperation in publishing, translation and cultural exchange.

Discussions focused on expanding the presence of Arabic literature in European markets, particularly the Balkan region, while introducing more Greek and Balkan literary works to Arab readers.

The authority also highlighted Sharjah’s major cultural initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival and the International Booksellers Conference, as well as programmes supporting publishing, translation and the creative industries.

The participation was built on collaborations led by the Sharjah Literary Agency with publishers and professionals across Greece’s publishing sector. Talks centred on translation rights, co-publishing opportunities and strengthening professional exchange between Arab and Greek publishers.

SBA said its participation also reflected efforts to expand international cultural cooperation and strengthen partnerships with publishers and cultural institutions across Europe, while introducing audiences to Emirati and Arab initiatives supporting the publishing and translation sectors.

Commenting on the participation, SBA Chief Executive Officer Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said Sharjah’s cultural engagement was guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, who viewed books and culture as tools for dialogue and mutual understanding between peoples.

“Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to strengthen partnerships with international publishing markets and create new opportunities for cooperation in publishing and translation,” he said.

Al Ameri said Greece held an important place in the history of world culture and intellectual thought, while Arab civilisation had contributed a rich literary and scholarly legacy over centuries.

“Our participation in TIBF created valuable opportunities to deepen cultural exchange, support translation initiatives, and strengthen collaboration between Arab and Greek publishers and cultural institutions,” he added.

Mansour Al Hassani said the authority aimed to expand cooperation with Greek publishers and create more opportunities for translation and co-publishing by participating in the fair.

“These meetings helped strengthen professional ties between Arab and Greek publishing communities and opened wider access for Arabic literature to reach new readers in Europe,” he said.

As part of its programme, the SBA delegation also met representatives of the Greek Ministry of Culture to discuss expanding Greece’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair and strengthening the presence of Greek publishers, institutions and creatives across its programmes.

Organised by the Hellenic Foundation for Books and Culture, the Thessaloniki International Book Fair is considered one of Southeast Europe’s leading cultural events, bringing together publishers, writers and cultural institutions from around the world.