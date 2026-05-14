Gwadar University vice chancellor, pro VC allegedly abducted

QUETTA – The Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Dr. Abdul Razaq Sabir, and Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed have allegedly been abducted by unknown elements.

The incident took place when they were traveling from Gwadar to Quetta.

Reports said both officials were en route to Quetta in a government vehicle when contact was lost. University officials have expressed concerns that the two may have been abducted near the Mastung area.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung, Bahram Saleem, confirmed the incident and stated that authorities are maintaining constant contact with the families.

Initial information indicates that communication was lost after the officials entered the Mastung vicinity.

Police and security agencies are actively investigating to ensure the safe recovery of the missing university officials.