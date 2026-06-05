Mpa Saqib Chadhar Booked For Harassing Momina Iqbal

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Punjab Saqib Chadhar in connection with the alleged harassment of actress Momina Iqbal.

According to the FIR filed under the PECA Act, the complainant stated that Saqib Chadhar, along with his wife and associates, was involved in alleged blackmailing and issuing threats.

The FIR further claimed that the accused threatened to leak private data if a marriage demand was not fulfilled. It also states that Momina Iqbal’s sister provided videos related to the alleged threats to the cybercrime agency.

Officials said the videos and a mobile phone have been taken into custody as digital evidence and sent for forensic examination.

The FIR also stated that threatening messages were sent from the mobile number linked to Saqib Chadhar.

Momina Iqbal had earlier lodged a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency against the MPA regarding the matter.