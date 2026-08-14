Kiran Ashfaque’s Bold Pictures spark debate as Fans drag Imran Ashraf into conversation

Kiran Ashfaque made it clear that she has moved on, but social media users are still bringing her former marriage into the conversation.

The digital creator Kiran Ashfaque recently found herself at center of intense social-media debate after responding to followers who brought up her former husband, actor Imran Ashraf, in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.

Kiran shared a reel from outside Louis Vuitton store. While the post appeared to focus on her current lifestyle, some followers quickly shifted the discussion toward her past marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

One social media user suggested that Kiran left Imran because he could not provide or support the kind of luxurious and bold lifestyle she now appears to enjoy. Kiran responded by drawing a firm boundary, asking followers not to mention the name of someone with whom she no longer has any relationship.

The actress was even more direct when another user claimed that Imran had divorced her because of her lifestyle. Her sarcastic response, agreeing with the claim, added further fuel to the online discussion.

The exchange comes years after Kiran and Imran publicly announced the end of their marriage in October 2022. The couple had been married for around four years and share a son, Roham. Their divorce announcement at the time asked the public to respect their privacy.

Since their separation, Kiran has repeatedly faced questions and commentary about her former marriage. In previous remarks, she has spoken about the pressure women can face after divorce and criticized the tendency to place the entire burden of a failed marriage on the woman.

In another exchange, a follower said Kiran’s current lifestyle was something her former husband had not permitted. Rather than engaging in a lengthy explanation, Kiran simply indicated that she had moved forward and suggested that the commenter do the same.

When another user reminded her of the freedom she supposedly wanted during her marriage, Kiran pointed out that she is now remarried, has a child and has moved on from that chapter of her life. She again requested that people stop bringing her ex-husband’s name onto her profile.

Another comment mocked the idea that Kiran was now enjoying luxuries that Imran allegedly did not provide. Her response remained consistent: she asked the commenter not to bring up people with whom she no longer has a connection.

Some social-media users defended the actress, arguing that a woman should be allowed to rebuild her life after divorce without being repeatedly questioned about her former husband. Others criticized her appearance and lifestyle, while some Imran Ashraf supporters continued to defend the actor and questioned Kiran’s choices.