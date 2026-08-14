Weekly inflation rises 0.15pc, annual rate reaches 9.11pc

ISLAMABAD – Weekly inflation in Pakistan increased by 0.15 per cent, taking the overall annual inflation rate to 9.11pc, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS weekly inflation report showed that prices of 20 essential commodities increased during the week, while nine items became cheaper and prices of 22 items remained unchanged.

According to the report, onion prices recorded the biggest increase, rising 24.68pc in a week. The price of gram pulse also increased by 3.35pc.

Chicken became 2.45pc more expensive during the week, while prices of yoghurt, garlic, tea and several other essential items also increased.

On the other hand, tomato prices declined by 1.26pc, while petrol became 2.35pc cheaper and diesel prices fell by 0.29pc.

The prices of sugar, eggs and potatoes also decreased during the week.