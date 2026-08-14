Instagram changes wordmark logo after a decade

Instagram has introduced a new version of its logo, marking the first change to its wordmark in nearly a decade.

The new design is a text-only logo featuring a refreshed typeface that slightly alters the appearance of the letters in the Instagram name.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the change in a post, describing the new logo as a more modern and refined version while retaining the simplicity of the previous design.

Mosseri said the logo was being updated after more than 10 years because the previous version had begun to look dated.

Instagram last changed its logo design in 2016, when it moved away from its classic brown camera icon to the colourful gradient design that became widely associated with the platform.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has not yet issued a separate statement regarding the latest logo update.