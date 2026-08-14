Three Punjab police personnel killed in Lahore shooting laid to rest with state honours

LAHORE – The funeral prayers for three Punjab police personnel who were killed in a shooting incident in Lahore were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday with full state honours.

The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector Adeel Ashiq, Head Constable Asad and Constable Haris Saleem.

The funeral was attended by Lahore Corps Commander, Punjab Finance Minister, Punjab Chief Secretary, Punjab Home Secretary, Inspector General of Punjab Police, Capital City Police Officer Lahore and senior officials from the military and law enforcement agencies.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour to the bodies of the slain personnel. The Lahore Corps Commander laid floral wreaths on their coffins on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces.

The Punjab finance minister, chief secretary, Director General Punjab Rangers, Punjab IG, CCPO Lahore and other civil and military officials also paid tribute to the deceased officers by laying floral wreaths and offering prayers.

After the funeral prayers, the Lahore Corps Commander, Punjab IG and other senior officials met the families of the slain personnel. They offered condolences and assured the families that they would not be left alone and that all possible measures would be taken for their welfare.

According to Punjab Police, the three personnel were killed in an attack the previous night. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred following firing by Rehan Butt and his accomplices.

Police said Sub-Inspector Adeel Ashiq had allegedly received threats from Rehan Butt over the phone in the past, and a case had also been registered against the suspect on the officer’s complaint.

Police officials said Rehan Butt allegedly held a grudge over the death of his brother, Faizan Butt. According to police, Faizan Butt, an alleged shooter, was killed in an alleged encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in 2024.

Officials said Rehan Butt believed that Sub-Inspector Adeel Ashiq had played a role in his brother’s death, which allegedly led him to develop hostility towards the police.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said the bodies of all three personnel were later transported to their respective hometowns under full police protocol, where they will be buried with state honours.