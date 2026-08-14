CII declares Rs5,000 fine on man over second marriage without permission un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology and the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony have opposed a proposed Rs5,000 fine on husbands over second marriage without permission from first wife.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was held under the chairmanship of Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, as committee chairman Senator Atta-ur-Rehman was unavailable.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi attended the meeting to provide his opinion on proposed amendments to family laws.

The committee also considered the private member’s bill titled the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Senate by Senator Sarmad Ali on January 19, 2026.

The bill proposes increasing the fine for contracting a second marriage without permission from Rs5,000 to Rs50,000.

Senator Dr Abdul Karim opposed the bill, arguing that since Islamic law does not impose a religious prohibition on a second marriage, a legal restriction imposing a Rs5,000 fine could not be justified on religious grounds.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi also opposed the Rs5,000 fine for contracting a second marriage without permission.