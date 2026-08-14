President Zardari, PM Shehbaz calls for political unity to safeguard national interests

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

In their separate messages, they called upon all Pakistanis to contribute to the country’s progress in whatever field they serve.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, said that the 14th of August is a day to remember the sacrifices that made Pakistan possible.

He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement, and all those who gave up their homes, security and livelihoods in the struggle for a homeland.

The President said independence is not only a historic achievement. It is also a responsibility that each generation must carry forward.

Asif Ali Zardari said the past year has reminded us of the strength of the Pakistani nation. The events surrounding Marka-e-Haq demonstrated that Pakistan not only seeks peace, but also possesses the resolve and capacity to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, by the grace of Allah Almighty, the journey of national development and prosperity is thriving towards a brighter future, despite the challenges along the way.

He said over the past two and a half years, the Government of Pakistan has successfully navigated through extremely challenging circumstances and achieved the objective of economic stability. During the past two years, remittances from overseas Pakistanis have increased by 11.3 billion US dollars, reflecting their continued confidence in the policies of the Government.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s brave armed forces have, in every moment of adversity and in response to every hostile attack, demonstrated that the defence of our motherland is invincible.

He said Pakistan takes immense pride in its valiant armed forces. During Marka-e-Haq, the armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, demonstrated exemplary unity, unwavering resolve and extraordinary courage, and added another glorious chapter to the history of the defence and honour of our beloved homeland.

Shehbaz Sharif said today Pakistan is acclaimed in the comity of nations as a strong, resolute and dignified country and a powerful advocate of peace. He said amid the complex and challenging regional situation, Pakistan has played a constructive role as a responsible nation and as a stabilising force in promoting global peace, stability and regional cooperation.

He said the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye is a testament to Pakistan’s effective role in the region and its emerging strategic strength.

He said Pakistan expresses its unwavering solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and with our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterates its steadfast principled support for them. Lasting peace in South Asia hinges on the diplomatic resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to all segments of society, and especially all political parties, to join hands and work constructively together for national integrity and the protection and advancement of national interests.