Military leadership reaffirms unwavering resolve to defend motherland against all threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu have extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

On this historic occasion, the Armed Forces pay profound tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding fathers, and all those whose sacrifices transformed the aspiration of freedom into the reality of a sovereign Pakistan. Their vision, courage, and resolve remain a guiding force for the nation and continue to inspire us to uphold the principles and ideals of Pakistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The armed forces of Pakistan respectfully acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs, the services of our veterans, the dedication of law enforcement personnel, and the contributions of every Pakistani who has served the nation. Their courage and selfless service have bolstered Pakistan’s resilience and safeguarded its independence, security, and national interests.

As guardians of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the armed forces reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland against all threats, uphold the Constitution, and discharge the sacred trust reposed in them by the people of Pakistan. United with the nation, the Armed Forces will remain steadfast in preserving peace and stability while creating an environment conducive to national progress and prosperity.

Pakistan’s strength lies in the unity and collective resolve of its people. On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to the enduring principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline, strengthen national cohesion, promote tolerance, and work together towards a secure, stable, and prosperous Pakistan.