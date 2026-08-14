Father-son duo involving in killings of Lahore cops shot dead in encounter

LAHORE – Two suspects accused of killing three police personnel in Lahore were killed in an alleged police encounter, according to police.

Police identified the suspects identified as father-son duo named Rehan Butt and Fayyaz Butt. They were allegedly involved in separate firing incidents in Badami Bagh and Nawan Kot that left three police personnel dead and others injured.

According to police, the suspects fled after the attacks in a government vehicle. They later abandoned the vehicle near Ravi Rayan in Sheikhupura and entered a house, where they allegedly held the occupants hostage at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on a police team in an attempt to avoid arrest. During an exchange of fire, both suspects were killed.

The deceased suspects were identified as Rehan Butt and Fayyaz Butt.

Police said Sub-Inspector Adeel and Head Constable Asad were killed in the Badami Bagh incident, while police official Haris was killed in Nawan Kot. Three other personnel were also injured in the attacks.

A search operation is underway to arrest a third suspect allegedly linked to the incidents.