E-passport services for overseas Pakistanis set for expansion

ISLAMABAD – The government has planned to expand e-passport facilities for overseas Pakistanis, with senior officials reviewing measures aimed at improving access and service delivery.

A meeting of senior officers of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports was held under the chairmanship of Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting reviewed the performance and progress of various departments.

Randhawa stressed the need to further improve digital transformation and institutional performance. He also directed officials to prioritize legal and policy reforms.

Officials briefed the meeting on the modern security system and security features of e-passports, which are designed in line with international standards.

The meeting also reviewed the expansion plan for e-passport services for overseas Pakistanis. Officials discussed measures to make access to the facilities easier and improve procedures to make them more effective and public-friendly.

The director general assigned specific responsibilities to relevant officers and directed them to ensure the timely, effective and result-oriented completion of the planned measures.