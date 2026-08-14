Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to hold joint military exercise under Makkah Defence Agreement

ANKARA – The Turkish Defence Ministry said Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will conduct joint military, naval and air exercise under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

He said the agreement aimed to strengthen defence and military relations among the three countries on a more institutional and lasting basis.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said a group comprising senior ministers would also be established under the agreement.

It added that a strategic, political and military mechanism would be created, bringing together the defence and foreign ministers as well as the chiefs of general staff of the three countries.

The mechanism is intended to ensure that Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan remain in contact at the highest level, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

It is recalled that on August 7, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan on Friday signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, marking a significant step towards strengthening collective security and expanding defence cooperation among the three countries.

The agreement was signed during the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence, held at Al-Safa Palace. The summit was attended by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting was held at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the summit, the three leaders reviewed the longstanding relations between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

According to the joint statement, the agreement is based on the historical ties, Islamic solidarity and longstanding defence cooperation shared by the three countries. It reflects their commitment to enhancing collective security and promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

“The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States.”

The agreement also provides for expanding defence cooperation across all areas between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, with the three sides expressing their shared commitment to pursuing a secure and prosperous future through closer strategic collaboration.