Islamabad Police Inspector Jobs 2026 – Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – A career opportunity opened for young Pakistanis seeking to join police service, as the federal government announced direct recruitment to 23 permanent Inspector (BS-16) posts in the Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has issued the recruitment schedule for the vacancies under the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, with candidates able to submit applications until August 31, 2026.

The recruitment drive could draw strong interest from graduates and young professionals across the country, particularly those looking to enter the Islamabad Police at officer level.

Who can apply?

Candidates must possess a second-class or Grade-C Master’s, BS or Bachelor’s degree from an HEC-recognised university. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 28 years, while a five-year general upper-age relaxation will also be available under the applicable rules.

Applicants will also have to meet strict physical requirements before qualifying for the post.

Physical standards revealed

For male candidates, the minimum height has been set at 5 feet 7 inches, while female candidates must be at least 5 feet 2 inches tall. Male applicants must also meet the prescribed chest measurement of 33 to 34.5 inches.

The eyesight requirement is 6/6, with near vision required to be no less than J-1.

Candidates will not be selected on academic qualifications alone, as the recruitment process includes a mandatory physical test. Male candidates must complete a 1.6-kilometre run within seven minutes, while female candidates will have 10 minutes to complete the same distance.

Physical measurements and fitness tests will be conducted by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police Department after candidates are referred under the FPSC recruitment procedure.

Punjab gets biggest share of seats

The 23 vacancies have been distributed according to merit and regional quotas, with Punjab receiving the highest allocation.

The breakdown is:

Open Merit: 1 seat

Islamabad: 5 seats

Punjab: 9 seats

Sindh Rural: 2 seats

Sindh Urban: 1 seat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2 seats

Balochistan: 1 seat

Former FATA: 1 seat

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

With nine seats, Punjab has the largest share, followed by Islamabad with five seats.

Permanent BS-16 posts

All successful candidates will be appointed as Inspectors in the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, making the recruitment drive a significant entry point for candidates seeking a permanent government career.

The positions are classified as BS-16, with selection to be conducted through the FPSC’s prescribed recruitment mechanism.

With the August 31 deadline fast approaching, aspiring candidates will need to ensure that their educational qualifications, age, domicile and physical standards meet the prescribed criteria before submitting their applications.