Norway Foreign Minister’s Self-Carried Luggage has Pakistan asking who really needs Protocol

ISLAMABAD – Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide’s low-key arrival in Pakistan sparked new debate on social media, with images of the visiting diplomat carrying his own luggage after landing on a commercial flight drawing a sharp contrast with the elaborate protocol often associated with Pakistani rulers and senior officials.

Eide arrived in Pakistan for 2-day visit and was received at the airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe). Pics and videos released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed the Norwegian minister walking through the airport with his own bag, without the spectacle of a special aircraft or an entourage carrying his belongings.

The seemingly ordinary airport scene quickly became an extraordinary social media moment. Former Sindh provincial minister Raza Haroon posted photographs and video of Eide on X, describing the arrival as a powerful example of a political culture where public office is viewed as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

In Pakistan, official protocol frequently comes with large entourages, security convoys and staff assigned to handle even routine personal belongings. Soon, social media users began sharing photographs of Pakistani politicians and government officials in which aides could be seen carrying their mobile phones, umbrellas and other personal items.

Social media users questioned how Pakistani ministers and senior officials compare with foreign leaders who travel commercially, carry their own luggage and operate with minimal protocol. He said such pics were gaining popularity because ordinary Pakistanis increasingly relate to foreign officials who appear to live closer to the realities of the public.

Estranged PTI leader and ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry also weighed in, arguing that the contrast between leaders in democratic and authoritarian systems was highly visible. He linked Norway’s political culture with its high position on global happiness rankings.

While Eide’s luggage became the unexpected star of his Pakistan visit online, his official engagements focused on far more consequential issues.

During his two-day stay, the Norwegian foreign minister held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.