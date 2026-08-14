Google pays Tribute to Pakistan with Independence Day Doodle

Google has joined Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations with strikingly designed Doodle, transforming its iconic homepage into a visual tribute to the country’s national spirit.

August 14 Doodle features Pakistan’s green-and-white national flag soaring against a sky-blue backdrop, while cloud-like lettering spelling out “Google” appears behind it, creating the impression of the flag flying high above the clouds.

Independence Day artwork is being displayed to users accessing Google from Pakistani IP addresses, while it may also appear in other regions with significant Pakistani communities.

Google maintained the tradition of marking Pakistan’s Independence Day with a dedicated Doodle for more than a decade, making the annual homepage tribute a familiar digital feature of August 14 celebrations.

The technology giant also used its Doodles over the years to spotlight Pakistan’s cultural heritage and internationally recognized personalities. Among those previously honored are legendary Qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and iconic humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi, alongside other prominent Pakistani figures who have contributed to the country’s identity and global recognition.

This year’s flag-themed tribute once again puts Pakistan’s national colors at the center of one of the world’s most visited digital platforms, adding a global digital touch to the country’s Independence Day celebrations.