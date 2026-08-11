Music Just Got Better as Samsung, Spotify bring Premium Streaming to Pakistan

Music lovers in Pakistan have something new to look forward to as Samsung and Spotify join forces to bring a more seamless premium listening experience across a range of connected Samsung devices. Eligible users can also enjoy up to three months of Spotify Premium, making it easier to stream music across Galaxy smartphones, TVs, sound devices, Buds, and Watches.

Samsung Electronics today announced a partnership with Spotify across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye that enhances the way people discover, share, and enjoy music across select Samsung devices, spanning smartphones, tablets, TVs, sound devices, wearables, and digital appliances.

The collaboration brings together best of Samsung’s technology and the best of Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, positioning Samsung’s connected ecosystem as the place where premium devices and world-class services come together to elevate everyday moments.

With the purchase of select Samsung devices, new users can enjoy up to three months of Spotify Premium. The experience extends across Samsung’s entire ecosystem, from smartphones and tablets to TVs, sound devices, and wearables: a track can begin on a Galaxy smartphone during the commute through Galaxy Buds, move to a Samsung TV and soundbar in the living room, and stay in hand with playback controlled straight from a Galaxy Watch. By connecting the devices that already sit at the center of daily life, Samsung turns them into one continuous listening experience.

Looking beyond this great promotion, Samsung and Spotify have established a deep partnership that reflects how Samsung continually works to elevate its users’ experiences, delivering not just premium technology but a growing ecosystem of partners that brings greater value to consumers.

“Technology should bring people closer to the things they love, and few things connect people the way music does,” said Omar Saheb, Regional VP of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA. “Partnerships like this one with Spotify allow us to offer customers more than great technology, giving them an easy way to discover, stream, and enjoy the music they love across our entire ecosystem, and a genuine reason to choose Samsung for the experience, not only the product.”

Through this partnership, Spotify Premium delivers its full value across Samsung’s devices. Users enjoy ad-free music listening, richer audio quality that sounds its best on Galaxy Buds and Samsung’s sound devices, and the freedom to download tracks for offline play wherever they go. With Jam, friends can build a shared queue together, turning any gathering into a collective listening session.

Music has become one of the strongest ways people connect with culture and with each other, especially among young audiences driving today’s trends. That energy already shows up on Samsung devices: across MENA, Türkiye and Pakistan, nearly seven in ten streams come from listeners aged 18 to 34, according to Spotify. This partnership leans into that, making Spotify effortless across the devices people rely on every day and earning Samsung a natural place within their music experience.

“At Spotify, we are always working to make every listening moment feel more personal, meaningful, and worth it,” said Rami Jamal, Head of Partnerships at Spotify for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa. “Our partnership with Samsung extends that experience into more everyday moments across the devices people use throughout their day, giving listeners across the region a richer, more effortless way to enjoy the music they love with Spotify Premium.”

The offer is tiered by market and device. For customers in Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan, and Jordan, three months of Spotify Premium comes with the purchase of any other eligible Samsung product (including QLED, Mini LED, and UHD TV models; Galaxy A series smartphones and tablets; select sound devices; Galaxy Buds; and Galaxy Watch).

The offer is available at retail and on samsung.com and can be redeemed through the Samsung Promotion and Samsung Members apps.