Buying a New Phone in Pakistan May Soon Become More Expensive – Here’s Why

For anyone planning to get a new phone, waiting could come at a cost as global chip prices continue to climb amid booming AI demand. Industry experts warn that mobile phones in Pakistan may soon become more expensive, adding fresh pressure on consumers already facing rising living costs.

The global surge in demand for advanced chips powering AI data centres sent production costs soaring. Prices of memory chips, semiconductor wafers, chip packaging, and several other key electronic components have climbed sharply, increasing the overall cost of manufacturing smartphones.

The ripple effect is already being felt across the global mobile industry. According to international reports, Qualcomm, one of the world’s leading smartphone chipmakers, has informed customers that prices for several of its mobile processors are being raised, a move expected to impact smartphone manufacturers worldwide. Industry experts warn that if manufacturers pass these additional costs on to consumers, Pakistan’s smartphone market could witness another round of price increases, affecting both premium and mid-range devices.

Figures released by Pakistan Customs in the last week of July showed that mobile phone imports jumped 258.6 percent in terms of units during FY26, highlighting robust consumer demand despite rising prices.

Pakistan reportedly spent Rs520 billion on importing mobile phones during the fiscal year. Customs later clarified that the figures separately account for imports of Completely Built Units (CBUs) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits used for local assembly.

Imports of fully assembled smartphones (CBUs) surged from around 290,000 units in FY25 to 1.04 million units in FY26, an increase of nearly 750,000 handsets.

According to industry estimates, 60 to 70 percent of the additional imports consisted of new and refurbished Apple iPhones and Google Pixel smartphones, reflecting strong demand for premium devices that are not assembled locally.

Customs officials stressed that the sharp rise in imports should not be interpreted as a setback for Pakistan’s local mobile manufacturing industry. Instead, they said it reflects sustained consumer interest in high-end smartphone brands that remain unavailable through domestic assembly.

With global chip prices continuing to rise and demand for AI technology showing no signs of slowing, industry observers believe smartphone buyers in Pakistan could soon face another increase in handset prices.