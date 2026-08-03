A New chapter for Xiaomi EV: Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Kunlun Technical Architecture and Debuts Xiaomi SkyNomad Series

BEIJING — Xiaomi EV unveiled the all-new Xiaomi SkyNomad Series, its first model built on the Xiaomi Kunlun Platform, at the Xiaomi SkyNomad Technology Launch Event. Designed as an intelligent, reconfigurable large-space SUV, the series features a spacious interior, flat cabin floor, flexible seating, Xiaomi Kunlun HyperRange, Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery, and Xiaomi Kunlun Total Safety.
The lineup includes two variants:
- Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max – Flagship 7-Seater Extended-Range SUV
- Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max – 5-Seater AWD Extended-Range SUV
Design: Built Around Space
Xiaomi SkyNomad follows a “form follows function” design philosophy, prioritising interior space over conventional SUV design. Its bold, upright proportions maximise cabin space while maintaining an SUV profile with MPV-level interior volume.
Dimensions:
- Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max: 5,285 × 1,998 × 1,825 mm, with a 3,080 mm wheelbase
- Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max: 4,960 × 1,998 × 1,765 mm, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase
Design Highlights
- Flat roofline maximises second- and third-row headroom.
- Cohesive design language with rounded-rectangle styling across the headlights, taillights, door handles, and side cameras.
- Over 140 aerodynamic optimisations, including a standard active grille, help achieve a 0.255 drag coefficient on the Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max.
Smart Features
- Smart electric doors support touch and voice operation.
- Rear doors open to nearly 90° for easier entry and exit.
- The 360° AI anti-collision system detects obstacles and prevents unsafe door opening.
- Optional electric side step improves accessibility for children and older passengers.
Interior
- Cabin features a minimalist, home-inspired design with premium materials.
- Cabinet-style centre console enhances cabin space and practicality.
- Hidden air vents create a clean dashboard design.
- 27W fast-charging accessory port supports phone mounts, action cameras, and other accessories.
Interior Comfort & Safety
- 95% of high-touch interior surfaces are soft-wrapped, covering up to 32 m².
- The cabin features OEKO-TEX® certified materials, meeting infant-grade safety standards.
- Front and second-row seats feature a 12-layer comfort structure.
- Front seats come standard with 16-point massage, ventilation, and heating.
- Up to four zero-gravity seats are available, depending on the variant.
Personalization Options
- Exterior Colors: Mountain Green, Valley Blue, and Volcanic Gray.
- Interior Color Options: Cream Beige and Mocha Brown.
- Wheel Options (N90 Max): Standard 21-inch Prism-shaped rims, with optional 21-inch Beam-shaped and 21-inch Starburst-shaped Stealth Black rims.
- Bridgestone quiet-tuned tires are standard across the range.
Space & Practicality
- 21-inch Prism-shaped rims come standard on the N90 Max, with optional Beam-shaped and Starburst Stealth Black designs. Bridgestone quiet-tuned tyres are standard across the range.
- Built on the Xiaomi Kunlun Platform, engineered to maximise cabin space with a completely flat floor from the first row to the cargo area.
- MPV-level interior space with 2,760 mm occupant space and up to 1.55 m second-row legroom (N90 Series).
- Cargo capacity expands to 1,831 L, accommodating seven 20-inch suitcases, or 24 suitcases in Ultimate Storage Mode (N90 Max).
- 34 storage compartments, an 18.4 L glovebox, and up to 12 accessory ports enhance practicality.
- Flat floor spans nearly 3 meters with over 4.4 m² of usable space, improving flexibility.
- Extra-long seat slide rails (up to 1,938 mm) enable multiple seating configurations.
- The sliding centre console integrates 50W wireless charging, a 9L refrigerator, dual USB-C ports, and additional storage.
- Power-adjustable seats with massage, ventilation, heating, and available four-seat zero-gravity mode enhance comfort.
- Flexible 7+N seating configurations support family travel, business meetings, camping, cargo hauling, and lounge-style seating.
- Flexible Seating & Utility
- First-Class Mode offers up to 1,550 mm second-row legroom with available zero-gravity seats.
- One-touch Storage Mode accommodates 4 passengers while carrying 16 × 20-inch suitcases.
- Bed Mode converts the second and third rows into a 2,300 mm flat sleeping space for resting or camping.
- Ultimate Storage Mode provides 1,831 L cargo capacity, fitting up to 24 × 20-inch suitcases.
- Comfortably seats 7 passengers while still accommodating 7 × 20-inch suitcases.
- Multiple seating configurations support family travel, camping, work, and cargo needs.
Safety
- Xiaomi Kunlun Total Safety integrates body structure, airbags, battery protection, and intelligent safety systems.
- Armor Cage steel-aluminum body uses 90.4% high-strength steel and aluminum, with 2,200 MPa ultra-high-strength steel in critical areas for enhanced crash protection.
- 12 airbags (N90 Max) provide protection for all three rows.
- 9 collision sensors improve crash detection and airbag deployment accuracy.
- Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery features end-to-end battery design and comprehensive safety protection, including 18 layers of structural protection and advanced thermal safety measures.
- Triple-redundant door handles ensure access even during a complete power loss.
- Dual emergency tailgate release allows third-row passengers to exit safely.
- Emergency wading capability up to 750 mm with 3-minute floating capability.
- 26 driver-assistance safety features and 39 anti-pinch protection points enhance occupant safety.
Battery Safety
- Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery features end-to-end battery design and quality control.
- Optimized cell design reduces battery degradation by 50% and delivers 2× the cycle life of the national standard.
- 18-layer structural protection and 16-layer thermal protection help prevent leaks, fire, and thermal propagation.
- Shadow Factory quality system provides full-process traceability from raw materials to the finished battery pack.
Intelligent Cabin & Connectivity
- Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 platform with dual 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
- Features a head-up display (HUD), six-screen cabin connectivity, 25-speaker audio system, and a 6.9-inch rear control screen.
- Xiaomi Hyper XiaoAi voice assistant controls 11 cabin modes with a single voice command.
Performance & Range
- Xiaomi Kunlun HyperRange extended-range system offers:
- Up to 505 km CLTC EV range (SkyNomad N70 Max)
- Up to 464 km CLTC EV range (SkyNomad N90 Max)
- Up to 1,705 km combined range (SkyNomad N90 Max)
- Efficient five-in-one SiC range-extending drive unit improves energy efficiency.
- Range extender requires servicing only every 3 years or 30,000 km after the first scheduled maintenance.
Driving Dynamics
- Double-wishbone front suspension and H-arm multi-link rear suspension provide a balance of comfort, stability, and handling.
- Five-stage adjustable air suspension with continuous damping control enhances ride comfort.
- Dual-motor AWD delivers 310 kW of peak power.
- 57 m braking distance (100–0 km/h).
- 95 m turning radius improves manoeuvrability despite the SUV’s large size.