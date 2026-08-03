A New chapter for Xiaomi EV: Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi Kunlun Technical Architecture and Debuts Xiaomi SkyNomad Series

BEIJING — Xiaomi EV unveiled the all-new Xiaomi SkyNomad Series, its first model built on the Xiaomi Kunlun Platform, at the Xiaomi SkyNomad Technology Launch Event. Designed as an intelligent, reconfigurable large-space SUV, the series features a spacious interior, flat cabin floor, flexible seating, Xiaomi Kunlun HyperRange, Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery, and Xiaomi Kunlun Total Safety.

The lineup includes two variants:

Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max – Flagship 7-Seater Extended-Range SUV

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max – 5-Seater AWD Extended-Range SUV

Design: Built Around Space

Xiaomi SkyNomad follows a “form follows function” design philosophy, prioritising interior space over conventional SUV design. Its bold, upright proportions maximise cabin space while maintaining an SUV profile with MPV-level interior volume.

Dimensions:

Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max: 5,285 × 1,998 × 1,825 mm, with a 3,080 mm wheelbase

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max: 4,960 × 1,998 × 1,765 mm, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase

Design Highlights

Flat roofline maximises second- and third-row headroom.

Cohesive design language with rounded-rectangle styling across the headlights, taillights, door handles, and side cameras.

Over 140 aerodynamic optimisations, including a standard active grille, help achieve a 0.255 drag coefficient on the Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max.

Smart Features

Smart electric doors support touch and voice operation.

Rear doors open to nearly 90° for easier entry and exit.

The 360° AI anti-collision system detects obstacles and prevents unsafe door opening.

Optional electric side step improves accessibility for children and older passengers.

Interior

Cabin features a minimalist, home-inspired design with premium materials.

Cabinet-style centre console enhances cabin space and practicality.

Hidden air vents create a clean dashboard design.

27W fast-charging accessory port supports phone mounts, action cameras, and other accessories.

Interior Comfort & Safety

95% of high-touch interior surfaces are soft-wrapped, covering up to 32 m².

The cabin features OEKO-TEX® certified materials, meeting infant-grade safety standards.

Front and second-row seats feature a 12-layer comfort structure.

Front seats come standard with 16-point massage, ventilation, and heating.

Up to four zero-gravity seats are available, depending on the variant.

Personalization Options

Exterior Colors: Mountain Green, Valley Blue, and Volcanic Gray.

Interior Color Options: Cream Beige and Mocha Brown.

Wheel Options (N90 Max): Standard 21-inch Prism-shaped rims, with optional 21-inch Beam-shaped and 21-inch Starburst-shaped Stealth Black rims.

Bridgestone quiet-tuned tires are standard across the range.

Space & Practicality

21-inch Prism-shaped rims come standard on the N90 Max, with optional Beam-shaped and Starburst Stealth Black designs. Bridgestone quiet-tuned tyres are standard across the range.

Built on the Xiaomi Kunlun Platform, engineered to maximise cabin space with a completely flat floor from the first row to the cargo area.

MPV-level interior space with 2,760 mm occupant space and up to 1.55 m second-row legroom (N90 Series).

Cargo capacity expands to 1,831 L, accommodating seven 20-inch suitcases, or 24 suitcases in Ultimate Storage Mode (N90 Max).

34 storage compartments, an 18.4 L glovebox, and up to 12 accessory ports enhance practicality.

Flat floor spans nearly 3 meters with over 4.4 m² of usable space, improving flexibility.

Extra-long seat slide rails (up to 1,938 mm) enable multiple seating configurations.

The sliding centre console integrates 50W wireless charging, a 9L refrigerator, dual USB-C ports, and additional storage.

Power-adjustable seats with massage, ventilation, heating, and available four-seat zero-gravity mode enhance comfort.

Flexible 7+N seating configurations support family travel, business meetings, camping, cargo hauling, and lounge-style seating.

Flexible Seating & Utility

First-Class Mode offers up to 1,550 mm second-row legroom with available zero-gravity seats.

One-touch Storage Mode accommodates 4 passengers while carrying 16 × 20-inch suitcases.

Bed Mode converts the second and third rows into a 2,300 mm flat sleeping space for resting or camping.

Ultimate Storage Mode provides 1,831 L cargo capacity, fitting up to 24 × 20-inch suitcases.

Comfortably seats 7 passengers while still accommodating 7 × 20-inch suitcases.

Multiple seating configurations support family travel, camping, work, and cargo needs.

Safety

Xiaomi Kunlun Total Safety integrates body structure, airbags, battery protection, and intelligent safety systems.

Armor Cage steel-aluminum body uses 90.4% high-strength steel and aluminum, with 2,200 MPa ultra-high-strength steel in critical areas for enhanced crash protection.

12 airbags (N90 Max) provide protection for all three rows.

9 collision sensors improve crash detection and airbag deployment accuracy.

Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery features end-to-end battery design and comprehensive safety protection, including 18 layers of structural protection and advanced thermal safety measures.

Triple-redundant door handles ensure access even during a complete power loss.

Dual emergency tailgate release allows third-row passengers to exit safely.

Emergency wading capability up to 750 mm with 3-minute floating capability.

26 driver-assistance safety features and 39 anti-pinch protection points enhance occupant safety.

Battery Safety

Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery features end-to-end battery design and quality control.

Optimized cell design reduces battery degradation by 50% and delivers 2× the cycle life of the national standard.

18-layer structural protection and 16-layer thermal protection help prevent leaks, fire, and thermal propagation.

Shadow Factory quality system provides full-process traceability from raw materials to the finished battery pack.

Intelligent Cabin & Connectivity

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 platform with dual 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Features a head-up display (HUD), six-screen cabin connectivity, 25-speaker audio system, and a 6.9-inch rear control screen.

Xiaomi Hyper XiaoAi voice assistant controls 11 cabin modes with a single voice command.

Performance & Range

Xiaomi Kunlun HyperRange extended-range system offers: Up to 505 km CLTC EV range (SkyNomad N70 Max) Up to 464 km CLTC EV range (SkyNomad N90 Max) Up to 1,705 km combined range (SkyNomad N90 Max)

Efficient five-in-one SiC range-extending drive unit improves energy efficiency.

Range extender requires servicing only every 3 years or 30,000 km after the first scheduled maintenance.

Driving Dynamics