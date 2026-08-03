Najam Sethi’s On-Air ‘Abusive Language’ blunder triggers Social Media backlash

ISLAMABAD – A clip of senior journalist and former caretaker Punjab chief minister Najam Sethi triggered criticism, with users questioning the language being used during a prime-time TV discussion on international affairs.

In the clip, Sethi can be heard discussing Iran’s alleged warnings to Gulf countries in the event of a possible US attack. While explaining the situation, Sethi said Iran shared details with Gulf states, warning that if America attacked, “we will target these sites,” referring to a reported list of potential targets.

The Language being used on Prime Time media! pic.twitter.com/EANiHfdXy0 — Zubair Ahmed Khan (@ZubairKhanPK) August 3, 2026

In flow, Sethi called the reaction of Gulf countries, saying they started approaching US President Donald Trump. He further claimed that Gulf states were concerned about possible consequences for their interests and infrastructure.

He continued “Then after that, Gulf countries freaked out, the group was scared…” Sethi went on to discuss alleged concerns among Gulf nations.

“UAE also is getting frustrated. But at the end of the stage, Donald Trump told us that we will start to do this.”

Referring to Saudi Arabia’s leadership, Sethi said “At the end of the day, the Saudi monarch MBS, Muhammad bin Salman, he said to Donald Trump… we will not do this. We will not defend them.”

Towards the end of the clip, Sethi referred to his sources and a businessman while continuing his remarks, before apologising mid-conversation and saying: “Sorry, yeah, this Punjabi, what do I do?”

The remarks sparked debate on social media, where users criticised the language used during a prime-time broadcast and questioned media ethics. Many users expressed disappointment, saying that discussions on sensitive geopolitical issues require responsible language and professional standards.