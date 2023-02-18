Search

Khawaja Asif slams Najam Sethi for giving PSL preference over national security

Web Desk 11:43 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Khawaja Asif slams Najam Sethi for giving PSL preference over national security
Source: File photos

SIALKOT – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday lashed out at Najam Sethi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s management committee, over his tweet about who the Taliban militants will attack and who they will not. 

Sethi tweeted earlier on Saturday, “The TTP have said they will only target State Security Establishment because various ‘deals’ have broken down. There is no threat to PSL. I will go on.”

Sethi’s tweet came hours after militants attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening, killing four people, including three security personnel. However, the security forces cleared the police headquarters a few hours after the attack by killing all three militants. 

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the KPO attack. 

Reacting to Sethi’s tweet, Khawaja Asif said the PCB head was trying to justify the terrorist attacks on the state’s security establishment. In Sethi’s view, he said, the lives of Pakistan’s police and army personnel had no value and he was satisfied that there was no threat to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said the Pakistani elite cares only for their interests; national security and precious lives are just disposable for them. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

