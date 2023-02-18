Khawaja Asif slams Najam Sethi for giving PSL preference over national security

SIALKOT – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday lashed out at Najam Sethi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s management committee, over his tweet about who the Taliban militants will attack and who they will not.
Sethi tweeted earlier on Saturday, “The TTP have said they will only target State Security Establishment because various ‘deals’ have broken down. There is no threat to PSL. I will go on.”
Sethi’s tweet came hours after militants attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening, killing four people, including three security personnel. However, the security forces cleared the police headquarters a few hours after the attack by killing all three militants.
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the KPO attack.
Reacting to Sethi’s tweet, Khawaja Asif said the PCB head was trying to justify the terrorist attacks on the state’s security establishment. In Sethi’s view, he said, the lives of Pakistan’s police and army personnel had no value and he was satisfied that there was no threat to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said the Pakistani elite cares only for their interests; national security and precious lives are just disposable for them.
یہ شخص سٹیٹ سیکورٹی اسٹیبلشمنٹ کاموازنہPSL سے کر رہا ھے.کہنےکامطلب ھے سیکورٹی اسٹیبلشمنٹ پہ حملہ حلال ھےاور PSL پہ حرام. یہ ھماری فوج اور پولیس کی جانوں کوئ حرمت نہیں اطمینان ھے PSL محفوظ ھے.یہ ھےھماری اشرافیہ صرف اپنا مفاد عزیز ھےقومی سلامتی اور قیمتی جانیں ڈسپوزیبل ھیں pic.twitter.com/iBBgkzZRis— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 18, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
