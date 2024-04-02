‘Harpic toilet cleaner was mixed in my food,’ Imran Khan’s wife explains poisoning bids

RAWALPINDI – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi revealed that she had survived a couple of poisoning bids during her detention at Bani Gala residence.

Talking to media after attending hearing of 190 million pound case, she said drops of Harpic, a toilet cleaner brand in Pakistan, were mixed to her food on the day of Shab-e-Miraj, which is observed in Islamic month of Rajab. It means the incident occurred around one and half month back.

It was found in a research that consumption of Harpic leads to deteriorating health conditions one month after usage.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said. Bushra Bibi revealed that something was also mixed in honey used by her.

The former first lady, who was serving sentence in various cases at Bani Gala after her residence was declared sub-jail, said she is treated respectfully at the residence. She said there was no permission to open windows in initial days but now she can open them for a short period.

During the hearing of the case, Imran Khan also told Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana that attempts were made to poison Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala. There are still marks on her tongue and skin, he said while pleading the judge to issue an order for her medical checkup.

The judge directed the PTI founder to submit a separate application for medical examination of her wife.