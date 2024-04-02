‘Harpic toilet cleaner was mixed in my food,’ Imran Khan’s wife explains poisoning bids

RAWALPINDI – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi revealed that she had survived a couple of poisoning bids during her detention at Bani Gala residence.
Talking to media after attending hearing of 190 million pound case, she said drops of Harpic, a toilet cleaner brand in Pakistan, were mixed to her food on the day of Shab-e-Miraj, which is observed in Islamic month of Rajab. It means the incident occurred around one and half month back.
It was found in a research that consumption of Harpic leads to deteriorating health conditions one month after usage.
“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said. Bushra Bibi revealed that something was also mixed in honey used by her.
The former first lady, who was serving sentence in various cases at Bani Gala after her residence was declared sub-jail, said she is treated respectfully at the residence. She said there was no permission to open windows in initial days but now she can open them for a short period.
During the hearing of the case, Imran Khan also told Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana that attempts were made to poison Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala. There are still marks on her tongue and skin, he said while pleading the judge to issue an order for her medical checkup.
The judge directed the PTI founder to submit a separate application for medical examination of her wife.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.