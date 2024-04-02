Search

Pakistan

‘Harpic toilet cleaner was mixed in my food,’ Imran Khan’s wife explains poisoning bids

03:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi revealed that she had survived a couple of poisoning bids during her detention at Bani Gala residence.

Talking to media after attending hearing of 190 million pound case, she said drops of Harpic, a toilet cleaner brand in Pakistan, were mixed to her food on the day of Shab-e-Miraj, which is observed in Islamic month of Rajab. It means the incident occurred around one and half month back.

It was found in a research that consumption of Harpic leads to deteriorating health conditions one month after usage.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said. Bushra Bibi revealed that something was also mixed in honey used by her.

The former first lady, who was serving sentence in various cases at Bani Gala after her residence was declared sub-jail, said she is treated respectfully at the residence. She said there was no permission to open windows in initial days but now she can open them for a short period.

During the hearing of the case, Imran Khan also told Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana that attempts were made to poison Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala. There are still marks on her tongue and skin, he said while pleading the judge to issue an order for her medical checkup.

The judge directed the PTI founder to submit a separate application for medical examination of her wife. 

IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Toshakhana case

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

