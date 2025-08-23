Ishaq Dar Flies Off for Historic First Visit to Dhaka by Pakistani FM in over a Decade

ISLAMABAD – In major dramatic diplomatic breakthrough, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar touched down in Bangaldeshi capital, making history as the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit Dhaka in 13 years.

Dar’s brief visit comes at the invitation of Banlgadesh and signals bold reset in ties between the estranged South Asian neighbors. Deputy premier is set to meet Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain for high-stakes talks that will cover everything from trade deals to regional security.

Sources say multiple agreements, including crucial trade pacts, are expected to be signed on Sunday cementing Pakistan’s most senior-level engagement with Dhaka since 2012.

The visit follows ]stunning ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after revolt, opening door to a new era in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. Since then, the two sides have launched direct shipping between Karachi and Chittagong, resumed high-level consultations after 15 years, and even agreed to grant visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Lately, Quartermaster General of the Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Md Faizur Rahman met General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Two sides reviewed the prevailing regional security situation and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration in defence and security. The visiting Bangladeshi official lauded the professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in counter-terrorism operations.