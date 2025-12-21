Govt rejects Imran Khan’s sons’ claims on his health: Mosharraf Zaidi

ISLAMABAD – The federal government’s spokesperson, Mosharraf Zaidi, has rejected the statement made by the sons of PTI founder Imran Khan regarding his health.

In an interview with foreign media, the government spokesperson said that his sisters could provide better information on this matter, as the PTI founder’s sister has met him twice in the past ten days.

Zaidi stated that the PTI founder has been in custody for around 860 days and during this period has had between 137 and 140 meetings with his sisters.

The government spokesperson said that the PTI founder was not allowed to meet anyone for three and a half weeks because a major security issue arose every time. He added that every meeting of the PTI founder with his lawyers or family took on a political dimension.

He further said that Pakistan has experienced a continuous pattern of political and administrative instability, examples of which can also be found in the past.

He recalled that at the time of the death of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Nawaz Sharif was in jail, while Imran Khan was the prime minister of the country.

“Tactics like torture are being used against our father,” Imran Khan’s sons allege against the government.

According to Zaidi, Pakistan is located in a difficult region and is surrounded by major countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, China, and India.

He said that when internal unrest emerges in the country, Pakistan’s enemies take advantage of the situation and attempt to deepen divisions.

The government spokesperson added that Pakistan seeks multilateral diplomacy, and that multilateralism is in fact a way of life for Pakistan’s foreign policy and diplomatic approach.

Zaidi said that Pakistan was attacked by India, a country ten times larger in terms of area, and Pakistan defended itself to a reasonable extent. He added that Pakistan was not attacked only by India; there was also an attack from Iran, while terrorist attacks from Afghanistan have continued as well.

It may be noted that Imran Khan’s sons had accused the authorities of keeping their father in solitary confinement and using tactics akin to torture, including providing inadequate food.