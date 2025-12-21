Pakistan lifts ban on receiving pension and salary together

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has lifted the ban on receiving a pension and salary simultaneously.

According to a notification issued by the government, the office memorandums dated April 22 and June 19 related to pension cases have been withdrawn with immediate effect. Permission has been restored for retired employees to receive both pension and salary upon re-employment after retirement.

In the new notification, the Ministry of Finance announced the withdrawal of orders related to re-employment and decided to grant full financial benefits to retired officers upon re-employment.

The federal government has restored the double-benefit scheme, under which reappointed retired employees will receive both salary and pension.