Alia Bhatt is too hot to handle in black halter neck dress; See viral pics

ISLAMABAD – Bollywood star Alia Bhatt once again set social media ablaze with her latest pictures, leaving fans mesmerized by her glamorous look.

The Alpha actress shared a series of stunning images on her Instagram, and the response has been overwhelming. In pictures, Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black halter neck dress that fits her figure perfectly, highlighting her elegance and style. Her makeup is soft and natural, featuring a subtle smoky effect on her eyes, understated lips, and a light blush that adds a radiant glow to her cheeks.

@aliaabhatt/Instagram

Her hair is styled in a loosely tied messy bun, giving her a casual yet chic charm. She accessorized minimally, wearing only a diamond choker necklace and small earrings, which enhances her sophisticated and modern look.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise, calling her “Glamorous queen,” “Ultimate style goals,” and “My dream look.” Thousands of likes and heart emojis poured in, showing just how much her followers adore her.

Alia is currently enjoying an exciting phase in her career. She will soon be seen in YRF’s spy thriller “Alpha”, releasing on April 17, 2026, alongside Shraddha and Bobby Deol. Additionally, she will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romantic drama “Love and War”, set to release on August 14, 2026, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.