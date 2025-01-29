Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Alia Bhatt turns heads with viral photoshoot in Black Saree

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads With Stunning Photoshoot In Black Saree See Pics

MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt aced the art of remaining in limelight and she did it again, raising temperature with her elegance and grace.

The Darlings star, known for her impeccable fashion sense, wowed her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with her stunning look in a black and gold saree by acclaimed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The saree made from luxurious fabric featured intricate golden embroidery and delicate pearls and sequins that added to its mesmerizing beauty. Alia’s modern take on traditional attire, with a deep neckline and sleeveless blouse, perfectly blended contemporary style with cultural heritage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The addition of bold statement jewelry and a glossy updo further accentuated her regal presence, making her the talk of the town.

Courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/aliaabhatt/

B.Town star expressed her love for Sabyasachi, calling him a visionary who masterfully combines India’s rich traditions with modern fashion sensibilities. She also took a moment to celebrate Sabyasachi’s 25-year milestone in the industry, praising his contribution to Indian fashion and culture.

Alia Bhatt enjoys fun-filled Vacation in Thailand with Ranbir and Family

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

