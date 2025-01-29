Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

President Zardari reaffirms Pakistan’s pledge to ‘One China Policy’

President Zardari Reaffirms Pakistans Pledge To One China Policy In Spring Festival Greetings

KARACHI – Pakistan continues to offer full support for China’s sovereignty with a reaffirmation of the ‘One China Policy’.

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to “One China” policy, emphasizing its crucial role in Pakistan’s foreign relations, in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Chinese Spring Festival.

In a special message, President Asif Zardari congratulated President Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year and expressed his eagerness to strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries, highlighting the importance of Pakistan’s dedication to the “One China” policy, which he described as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s diplomatic stance.

‘One China’ policy is the foundation of our foreign policy, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to it,” Zardari said, and acknowledged China’s remarkable progress in various sectors in 2024.

He further commended collaborative efforts of both nations in strengthening their strategic ties. President expressed gratitude for Chiense counterpart in advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the continued support from Beijing in enhancing bilateral ties. He further emphasized the resilience and solidarity between the two countries, highlighting their shared vision for regional prosperity.

The message shows Pakistan’s ongoing support for China’s interests on the international stage, reinforcing the strength of their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

Pakistan fully committed to CPEC, One China policy

