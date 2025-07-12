Punjab restores Grade 8 board exams after five-year gap

LAHORE – The Punjab government has officially decided to reinstate board examinations for Grade 8 students across the province, marking a return to formal external assessments after a five-year pause.

The decision was taken in a key meeting chaired by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat. During the session, the minister announced the restoration of board exams specifically for Grade 8, while students of Grades 5 to 7 will be evaluated through internal assessment tests.

Minister Hayat directed education authorities to devise a clear and effective framework for these internal assessments within one month.

He emphasized that the internal examination system must be made efficient and reliable to ensure academic accountability.

The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen the education system through structured evaluation and performance monitoring.

Notably, board exams for Grade 8 were discontinued in Punjab five years ago, and their revival signals a shift in policy to reinforce academic standards at the middle school level.