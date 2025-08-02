Get Digital Nomad Visa to visit THIS European country from Pakistan for only Rs21,000

Exciting news for those looking to travel Europe as the world’s second most visited nation launched the cheapest Digital Nomad Visa, available for just Rs 21,000.

Digital Nomad Visa allows non-European remote workers to live and work there for up to one year, with option to extend. The visa aims to attract global talent by offering a fast, affordable, and simple process compared to traditional work permits. It also allows visa holders to bring their families if income requirements are met.

Under this initiative, Spain has become Europe’s most affordable visa for non-EU remote workers, priced at only $75 (around 21,000 PKR).

Spain known for its rich culture, historic cities like Barcelona and Madrid, and stunning Mediterranean coastline, has traditionally been an expensive destination. However, this initiative, launched under Spain’s Startup Act, offers a cost-effective and simplified alternative to traditional work permits.

Who Can Apply?

The visa targets non-European citizens who work remotely either as employees of foreign companies or as self-employed professionals with the majority of their clients based outside Spain.

Applicants must show that 80% of their income is earned from sources outside Spain and that they have been working with their clients or employers for at least three months. Additionally, their business or employer must have been operational for a minimum of one year.

Applicants can apply from their home country or while in Spain on a tourist visa, submitting proof of remote work contracts, business longevity, income eligibility, and a clean criminal record.