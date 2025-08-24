From Augmentin to Tonoflex: DRAP warns Public to Avoid These FAKE Medicines!

ISLAMABAD – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued major warning after uncovering large number of fake medicines circulating in Punjab, GB, and other parts of country, putting lives at risk.
According to DRAP, counterfeit tablets and capsules are being sold under names of top pharmaceutical brands, and were found for wide range of conditions, including fever, body pain, inflammation, chest and throat infections, fungal infections, women’s health issues, and neuropathy.
Lab tests conducted confirmed that these medicines were completely fake, prompting authorities to issue a rapid public alert.
List of Counterfeit Drugs
|Medicine
|Use
|Batch Number
|Breaksen Tablet
|Painkiller
|1192087
|Zetro 500mg Tablet
|Throat infection
|F18031
|Augmentin 625mg Tablet
|Chest infection
|7F4W
|Tonoflex P Tablet
|Painkiller
|KFM145
|Feston 10mg Tablet
|Women’s health
|41160
|Gabica 300mg Capsule
|Neuropathy
|403C27
|Amcomox Capsule
|Throat infection
|08
|Omni Dol NUQ Tablet
|Fever & body pain
|1220
Officials urged masses to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious medicines in the market. Authorities warn that consuming these fake drugs could seriously harm health or even be fatal.
This latest crackdown highlights the growing threat of counterfeit medicines in Pakistan, raising urgent concerns about public safety and the need for stricter monitoring.