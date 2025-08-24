From Augmentin to Tonoflex: DRAP warns Public to Avoid These FAKE Medicines!

ISLAMABAD – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued major warning after uncovering large number of fake medicines circulating in Punjab, GB, and other parts of country, putting lives at risk.

According to DRAP, counterfeit tablets and capsules are being sold under names of top pharmaceutical brands, and were found for wide range of conditions, including fever, body pain, inflammation, chest and throat infections, fungal infections, women’s health issues, and neuropathy.

Lab tests conducted confirmed that these medicines were completely fake, prompting authorities to issue a rapid public alert.

List of Counterfeit Drugs

Medicine Use Batch Number Breaksen Tablet Painkiller 1192087 Zetro 500mg Tablet Throat infection F18031 Augmentin 625mg Tablet Chest infection 7F4W Tonoflex P Tablet Painkiller KFM145 Feston 10mg Tablet Women’s health 41160 Gabica 300mg Capsule Neuropathy 403C27 Amcomox Capsule Throat infection 08 Omni Dol NUQ Tablet Fever & body pain 1220

Officials urged masses to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious medicines in the market. Authorities warn that consuming these fake drugs could seriously harm health or even be fatal.

This latest crackdown highlights the growing threat of counterfeit medicines in Pakistan, raising urgent concerns about public safety and the need for stricter monitoring.