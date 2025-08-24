Dark Web ring busted as Pakistani Girls’ Naked Videos sold for millions Online

KARACHI – An evil dark web ring has been exposed as predators are selling obscene videos of Pakistani girls online, raking in millions.

The shocking operation revealed how man from Mandi Bahauddin, along with his associates, lured young women with promises of Rs50,000 to 1Lac , convincing them to record obscene videos under the false assurance that their faces would be hidden.

But behind the scenes, the monster was secretly uploading footage on porn sites, and Dark Web, where criminals across the world trade in human misery. The suspect even swore on Holy Book to gain victims’ trust, showing them pictutres of other exploited women, and in some cases, threatening them with weaopon before recording pornographic material.

Investigators say man targeted poor working women in government and private offices. His confidence in running this sick trade stunned even the sting team, as he openly bragged that girls could make “big money” if they agreed to his demands.

The dark web, often described as the internet’s NO-GO area is a hidden network where drugs, weapons, human trafficking, and pornographic exploitation are sold like commodities. This latest bust has once again exposed how predators in Pakistan are linking local victims to the global criminal web.

Authorities have now warned that thousands of Pakistani men and women may already have fallen prey to this sinister trade, with their private lives secretly sold to dark web buyers.