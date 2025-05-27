International child pornography network busted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency in Multan has uncovered an international child pornography network operating out of Muzaffargarh.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, a large number of child abuse videos were recovered from the arrested suspects, who had set up a studio inside a house and were reportedly providing training on child pornography at an international level.

The accused were producing and selling these videos to various websites abroad.

The network’s mastermind is said to be a foreign national. During the raid, six children were rescued; some were blackmailed, while others were paid to participate in explicit videos.

The rescued children have been handed over to the Child Protection Unit, while the suspects have been remanded into custody for seven days by the court.