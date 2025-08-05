Nadra simplifies succession certificate process with 186 centers nationwide

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made the process of obtaining a succession certificate even easier. Applications can now be submitted at 186 Succession Facilitation Centers established across the country.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, it is now more convenient for Pakistani citizens to obtain a succession certificate. Regardless of where the inherited property is located, applications can now be submitted at relevant NADRA centers nationwide.

He added that NADRA’s 186 Succession Facilitation Centers will now accept applications from all provinces. These centers are located in Islamabad, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The spokesperson further stated that legal heirs can complete their biometric verification at any NADRA center. The biometric verification feature is already available on the Pak-ID mobile app.

Previously, the application for a succession certificate could only be submitted in the province where the property was located. However, following changes to the succession certificate process, NADRA headquarters has issued notifications to all relevant centers regarding the new procedure.