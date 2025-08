KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,500 per tola today, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

With this decline, the new rate stands at Rs358,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,286, bringing it to Rs306,927.

In the international market, gold also saw a decline of $15, with the price now at $3,353 per ounce.