Usman Dar’s Mother Rehana Imtiaz arrested during Protest in Lahore

LAHORE – Rehana Imtiaz Dar, mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, has been arrested during protest, igniting strong reactions on social media and among political commentators.

The arrest took place outside Aiwan-e-Adl and was captured on video, later shared by PTI Islamabad’s official account. In the clip, senior PTI leader, who is in her 80s, can be seen being dragged by Punjab police personnel. PTI alleges that she was manhandled and arrested for merely participating in a peaceful protest. The party’s official statement condemned the arrest, calling it another example of the state’s ongoing “targeting of women” under a “corrupt and lawless system.”

PTI said Rehana Imtiaz Dar was dragged and arrested and this corrupt and immoral system has been targeting women for the past three years. Her only crime is standing with the truth and refusing to bow before injustice. The incident arnered condemnation from several quarters.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir said “Whatever law was used to arrest a lone and elderly woman, it will not establish rule of law, only the rule of fear. And fear-driven rule turns societies into hypocrites.”

Usman Dar, responding to the arrest of his mother, called it a “shameful and fascist” act. In a strongly worded post, he questioned Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying:

“Watching my brave mother being dragged away was heartbreaking. An 80-year-old woman, arrested in such a humiliating manner, shows how far this state has fallen. Is a mother’s sanctity so cheap now in Pakistan?”

Dar added that his mother had known the risks of being arrested but never considered hiding or backing down from her cause.