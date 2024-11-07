Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore Leads World Most Polluted City Rankings With Aqi Above 500

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore wakes up to toxic air with AQI at 800, severe air quality in multiple stations as smog engulfed the metropolis.

As the air quality continues to deteriorate, the city sitting atop global Air Quality Index (AQI) rankings due to hazardous pollution levels. The AQI in city exceeded hazardous category, maintaining dangerously high readings.

The city’s pollution levels remained consistently severe, often surpassing 1,000, due to smog carried by winds from neighboring Punjab.

Lahore AQI

Station AQI
Syed Maratib Ali Road 868
CERP Office 848
US Consulate in Lahore 728
Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd. 726
Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam 651
Ghazi Road Interchange 611
Phase 8-DHA 611
Askari 10 602
WWF-PAKISTAN 569
Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society 519 
Credit: https://www.iqair.com/

In Lahore, hospitals saw surge in respiratory issues, affecting thousands, mostly young people and old ones. With the air quality deemed hazardous, medical professionals have advised residents to stay indoors and wear masks when going outside, as the city’s atmosphere has become increasingly difficult to breathe in.

Smog Alert

The provincial authorities also shut down all educational institutions in Lahore and other affected districts for next 10 days. Schools in the affected areas will shift to online classes during this period to minimize exposure to the harmful air.

Besides school closures, the government also imposed green lockdown, and made mask policy mandatory in all public spaces. Public and private offices are instructed to implement a 50% work-from-home policy, and all government meetings will now be held online.

As provincial capital continues to battle severe air pollution, authorities are taking decisive steps to mitigate the public health risks posed by the smog and improve the city’s air quality.

Punjab announces work from home policy for public, private offices

