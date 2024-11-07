Public Holiday announced in Pakistan on November 9 for Iqbal Day

LAHORE – The federal government on Thursday declared November 9, Saturday, as a public holiday on account of Allama Iqbal Day. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division confirmed the holidays on this day.

The notification issued in this regard said “As notified vide Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10.02/2023-Min-II dated 20A December, 2023, listing Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2024, Saturday, the 9th November, 2024 shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Allama lqbal Day.”