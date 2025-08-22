Gold prices decrease by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in both international and domestic markets, with a notable drop recorded per tola.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold fell by $15 per ounce to settle at $3,330. This downward trend was reflected in local markets on Friday.

In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,500 per tola, bringing it down to Rs355,700. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,286 to Rs304,955.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. The rate stood firm at Rs4,013 per tola and Rs3,440 per 10 grams.