Faiz Hameed’s luxury car gifts to ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son under investigation

ISLAMABAD – Former Inter-Services Intelligence ISI Chief Faiz Hameed has come under scrutiny after gifting luxury car to the son of ex-Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The vehicle, now recovered by authorities, raised questions about hidden connections and high-level influence, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s corridors of power.

Faiz Hameed has come under the scanner after allegedly gifting two luxury cars from the owner of Top City to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and his son. The car given to the Chief Justice’s son has already been recovered and is now part of a high-profile investigation.

Colonel (R) Inam-ur-Rahim has revealed that there is concrete evidence of all the people Faiz Hameed used to contact while trying to reach Imran Khan in jail. According to Inam-ur-Rahim, during the May 9 incidents, numerous suspects and YouTubers were hiding at Faiz Hameed’s farmhouse, and he remained in contact with them before, during, and after the events.

Faiz reportedly kept changing his mobile SIM cards to stay off the radar, instructing others to update everyone with his new number. What he didn’t realize, however, was that all phone records were being captured—within 15–20 minutes of inserting a new SIM, the calls were logged into the army’s recording system.

After his arrest, the army seized Faiz’s laptop and mobile, uncovering a treasure trove of top-secret documents he was never supposed to have. The evidence points to Faiz Hameed’s continuous contacts with PTI leaders and YouTubers, where he not only communicated but also sent handwritten tweets and materials for YouTube programs, all of which have now been confiscated.

Shockingly, Faiz kept all this evidence meticulously filed for future use, never realizing he was collecting proof against himself. During the summary trial, he reportedly admitted to the items recovered.

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s decisive action has sent a clear message: even a former ISI Chief cannot operate above the law. The case exposes a deep-rooted network of political manipulation, secret communications, and high-level collusion, shaking the corridors of power in Pakistan.