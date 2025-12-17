Update on cut in transport fares after drop in diesel prices in Pakistan

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Bilal Akbar Khan, has directed officials to enure reduction in transport fares following the recent decrease in diesel prices.

The minister instructed authorities to issue new fare lists that align with the revised prices of petroleum products.

To ensure the fare reductions are implemented properly, the minister has formed teams across various districts. These teams are tasked with monitoring and regulating transport fare adjustments.

Additionally, the minister emphasized strict action against transporters found overcharging passengers. He instructed relevant authorities to report on the implementation of the fare reduction and ensure that any excess charges are refunded to passengers.

Minister Bilal Akbar Khan stated that the drop in diesel prices would directly benefit the public and assured that there would be no leniency towards those overcharging passengers.

In recent fortnightly review, the federal government reduced the high-speed diesel (HSD) price by whooping Rs14 to Rs265.65 per litre and kept the petrol price unchanged till December 31, 2025.