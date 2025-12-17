62-Year-Old Meenakshi Sheshadri’s Beach photoshoot leaves fans speechless

MUMBAI – Indian icon Meenakshi Sheshadri, known for her legendary role in Damini, is proving that age is just a number. At 62 years old, the actress stunned fans with sizzling new beach photoshoot that has taken social media by storm.

Wearing shorts paired with pink full-sleeve top, Meenakshi flaunted her effortless style and confidence, leaving fans in awe of her ageless beauty. Her soft curls, minimal makeup, and radiant smile made her look naturally glamorous, showing that true elegance comes from confidence, not just makeup.

The pictures, shared on her Instagram handle @iammeenakshiseshadri, quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.

One fan gushed, You’ve been my dream girl since 1987!” Another added, “What an incredible transformation! Seeing you makes me so happy.”

Back in the 1980s, Meenakshi won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess, and decades later, she continues to turn heads and inspire admiration. Her latest shoot proves that age cannot dim true beauty, style, or confidence.

It seems Meenakshi Sheshadri is once again reminding the world why she remains a timeless Bollywood icon.