What Is ‘Super Flu’? All you need to know about H3N2: Symptoms, Risks, and Prevention

ISLAMABAD – Parts of the world, including Pakistan, witnessed surge in H3N2 cases, and experts raised alarm about influenza A virus, which is often referred as “super flu” due to its rapid spread and potential to cause more severe illness than typical flu strains.

It spreads through airborne droplets, direct contact with contaminated surfaces, and crowded or poorly ventilated spaces. Symptoms appear suddenly and can be intense, including high fever, severe fatigue, body aches, dry cough, sore throat, headache, and sometimes vomiting or diarrhea, particularly in children.

Super Flu Symptoms

While anyone can contract H3N2, older adults, young children, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions are at higher risk of severe illness. The virus is called “super flu” because it spreads quickly, mutates frequently (genetic drift), and can lead to hospitalization or death in vulnerable groups.

Prevention relies on annual flu vaccination, good hygiene, masking in crowded spaces, and staying home when sick. Treatment includes antiviral medications, symptom relief, and hospital care for severe cases. For most healthy individuals, H3N2 causes mild to moderate symptoms with recovery in about a week, but its fast transmission and risk to vulnerable populations make vaccination and preventive measures essential during the winter season.

Health authorities in Pakistan raised alarms over the fast-spreading H3N2 influenza strain, dubbed the “super flu,” as the country braces for a winter surge. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirmed that the virus is circulating nationwide, warning that while treatable, it spreads faster than typical seasonal flu.

Between late October and early December, Pakistan recorded over 340,000 suspected flu cases, with 12% testing positive for H3N2. The surge is linked to a new, highly transmissible genetic variant known as Sub-clade K.

Dr. Shafiq-Ur-Rahman of Pakistan’s CDC said, “This strain spreads rapidly, and while symptoms resemble regular flu, it can escalate to severe illness, especially in the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions.”

Experts caution that crowded and poorly ventilated spaces could accelerate transmission. Authorities are urging the public to get vaccinated immediately, follow strict hygiene measures, and seek early medical care if symptoms worsen.