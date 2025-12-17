Pakistanis may see Cheaper Electricity from Year-End Fuel Adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Electricity consumers may see relief in their bills as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted request for the November Fuel Adjustment (FCA), showing potential reduction of 72 paisa per unit.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is slated to hold hearing on matter on December 31. According to CPPA, DISCOs were supplied a total of 7.813 billion units of electricity in November at an average cost of Rs 6.16 per unit.

The energy mix for month included 39.16% hydropower, 9.34% local coal, 5.06% imported coal, 8.44% gas, 8.64% imported LNG, and 25.23% nuclear fuel. This adjustment comes as part of the monthly mechanism to pass on changes in fuel costs to consumers, potentially providing some relief amid rising energy expenses.