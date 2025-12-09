Nepra announces 33 paisa per unit hike in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced an increase of 33 paisa per unit in electricity prices under the quarterly adjustment.

According to media reports, NEPRA stated that this increase is part of the first quarterly adjustment of the current year.

This increase will impose an additional financial burden of over PKR 6 billion on consumers, who will have to make extra payments from December to February.

The hike will apply not only to general consumers but also to government institutions and K-Electric users.

NEPRA has sent this decision to the federal government for final action.

Meanwhile, the Power Division welcomed NEPRA’s decision and has begun final steps to issue the notification.