Case registered against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for removing Muslim doctor’s veil

PATNA – A case has been registered against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an ally of the Indian ruling party BJP, in Patna, for allegedly removing the veil of a Muslim woman doctor during an event.

According to Indian media reports, the case was filed by Samia Rana, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, in Lucknow. The incident has sparked controversy, leading to legal action against the chief minister.

Earlier, responding to a video circulating on social media Kumar pulling down Nusrat Parveen’s hijab during a government function, Aakar Patel, Chair of Board at Amnesty International India, said: “This act was an assault on this woman’s dignity, autonomy, and identity”.

“When a public official forcibly pulls down a woman’s hijab, it sends a message to the general public that this behavior is acceptable. No one has the right to police a woman’s faith or clothing,” he said.

“Such actions deepen fear, normalize discrimination, and erode the very foundations of equality and freedom of religion. This violation demands unequivocal condemnation and accountability. Urgent steps must be taken to ensure that no woman is subjected to such degrading treatment.”

The viral footage showed Bihar Nitish gesturing towards Nusrat Parveen’s headscarf before abruptly pulling it down. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who was standing behind him, appears to intervene and restrain the chief minister, while Health Minister Mangal Pandey and the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Deepak Kumar, are seen laughing.