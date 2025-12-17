Pakistan’s Samina Baig adds South Pole to her legendary Mountaineering Record

GILGIT – From towering peaks of Everest and K2 to icy expanse of South Pole, Samina Baig’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The 35-year-old Pakistani mountaineer recently skied to last degree of the South Pole in what is said to be a historic milestone in her quest for Explorer’s Grand Slam. Each step she took across the polar ice reflects years of perseverance, courage, and an unwavering belief in chasing dreams that seem impossible.

In groundbreaking achievement, Baig was part of an international expedition, that reached Union Glacier on December 6, and completed the journey last weekend.

She termed expedition as “one of the most challenging and meaningful experiences” of her life, expressing gratitude and humility for the opportunity. She said the journey tested her patience, resilience, and determination, teaching her the importance of believing in her dreams and pushing forward even when the path seemed impossible.

“This ski journey has never been achieved by any Pakistani before. From standing on summit of Mount Everest in 2013, completing Seven Summits, climbing K2 and Nanga Parbat, to now reaching the South Pole, my adventures have taken me to the highest mountains and most remote places on Earth,” Baig wrote on her Facebook page.

She called it greatest privilege of her life to represent South Asian nation across mountains, continents, and polar ice. She thanked her community for funding the expedition, her team, family, fellow climber Nirmal Purja, and Elite Expeditions for their support, saying the journey would not have been possible without them.

Samina’s historic South Pole feat cements her status as one of Pakistan’s greatest adventurers, inspiring countless others, particularly women, to pursue their dreams fearlessly. For context, Namira Salim, Pakistan’s first astronaut, remains the first Pakistani to have reached both the North and South Poles and was awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2011 for her contributions to adventure sports.

Baig is among top Pakistani mountaineer, who is celebrated as first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest (2013), complete the Seven Summits (2014), and summit K2 (2022).

Born in Shimshal village, Hunza Gojal, Gilgit–Baltistan, she began climbing at age four and trained under her brother, Mirza Ali, from 15. In 2010, she became the first to ascend Chashkin Sar, later renamed Samina Peak, and also summited Koh-i-Brobar.

Despite a setback on Spantik Peak, she went on to guide expeditions in the Himalayas, Hindu Kush, and Karakoram. A professional climber since 2009, she also serves as brand ambassador for the Special Communications Organization (SCO).