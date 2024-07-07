Pakistan Army rescues mountaineer Samina Baig

World-renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig was rescued from K2 Base Camp due to deteriorating health. She was part of an expedition to summit K2, including Pakistani and Italian climbers.

Samina Baig's health worsened on July 5, forcing her to abandon the mission. Initially, she was moved to K2 Base Camp and then taken back to Skardu by horse.

A rescue flight by Pakistan Army Aviation was not possible due to bad weather, so Samina Baig was transported from Skardu by road starting around 10am today.

Her health has improved with the decrease in altitude, and a team of Pakistan Army doctors is on standby at CMH Skardu.

Further decisions on Samina Baig's transfer from Skardu will be made after assessing her health condition.