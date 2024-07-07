Snake dies after man bites him back twice

A man in India, after being bitten by a snake, retaliated by biting the reptile twice, ultimately killing it, as reported by the Hindustan Times.
The incident occurred in Bihar, India, where a railway employee, Santosh Lohar, was bitten by a snake. Believing that biting the snake back would counteract the venom, he bit the snake twice.
The snake died from the bites, while Santosh was taken to a hospital and survived after receiving proper medical treatment. He was discharged the following day.
Santosh, 35, was part of a team laying railway tracks in a densely forested area of Rajauli. He was bitten by the snake while lying down to sleep.
Without hesitation, the railway worker grabbed the snake and bit it twice, adhering to the local myth that this action would neutralize the venom.
According to the Hindustan Times, around 50,000 people die from snakebites annually in India. Approximately 90% of these bites are inflicted by four species: the common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper, and saw-scaled viper.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
