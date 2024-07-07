Snake dies after man bites him back twice

A man in India, after being bitten by a snake, retaliated by biting the reptile twice, ultimately killing it, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The incident occurred in Bihar, India, where a railway employee, Santosh Lohar, was bitten by a snake. Believing that biting the snake back would counteract the venom, he bit the snake twice.

The snake died from the bites, while Santosh was taken to a hospital and survived after receiving proper medical treatment. He was discharged the following day.

Santosh, 35, was part of a team laying railway tracks in a densely forested area of Rajauli. He was bitten by the snake while lying down to sleep.

Without hesitation, the railway worker grabbed the snake and bit it twice, adhering to the local myth that this action would neutralize the venom.

According to the Hindustan Times, around 50,000 people die from snakebites annually in India. Approximately 90% of these bites are inflicted by four species: the common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper, and saw-scaled viper.